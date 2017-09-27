San Luis Obispo County—the deadliest place in America back in the 1850s

Historian Jim Gregory talks about the characters, and tales told in his new book, San Luis Obispo County Outlaws: Desperados, Vigilantes and Bootleggers.

Historian Jim Gregory says, “California was a wild and lawless place in the 1850s, and San Luis Obispo County was no exception with the highest murder rate in America.” Outlaws and bandits passed along El Camino Real leaving a trail of victims. The James brothers, the Daltons and even Al Capone made their mark here.

Gregory details nefarious episodes from his new book, San Luis Obispo County Outlaws: Desperados, Vigilantes and Bootleggers with correspondent, Tom Wilmer.

