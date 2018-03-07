San Luis Obispo County considers cloud seeding

It’s no secret California officials are always on the lookout to enhance water sources. Here on the Central Coast, some are looking to the sky. San Luis Obispo County is considering a new cloud seeding program water managers hope will increase the local water supply.

The county’s hope is to increase precipitation in the Lopez Lake and Salinas Reservoir watersheds during what’s called winter precipitation events. That’s a scientific way of saying storms. How? It involves shooting particles up into a storm when one is headed our way.

“These particles go up into the clouds, form nuclei, and then the weight will act as rain, it will be precipitation,” said Ray Dienzo, supervising water resources engineer in the San Luis Obispo public works department. “It mimics what nature already does. But in this case, we kind of help it along to enhance it.”

Basically, the county’s public works department will shoot man made material - silver iodide - into the sky from the ground, or drop into advancing storm clouds from airplanes, to increase rain. The process could potentially add anywhere between six to 24 percent more water into local reservoirs.

Cloud seeding happens all over the country, and Dienzo said all the data suggested there are minimal environmental risks associated with cloud seeding. But still, San Luis Obispo County is asking for public comment on a prepared environmental document that will be factored into a final decision.

The deadline for public comment is March 20. Click here to learn more.