Salinas Valley’s Agricultural & Rural Life Museum—a Monterey County best-kept-secret experience

Jessica Potts, Executive Director of the Agricultural & Rural Life Museum at San Lorenzo County Park in King City, California talks about the museum's exhibits and highlights.

The San Lorenzo County Park in King City, California showcases the agrarian roots of Monterey County’s Salinas Valley. A highlight of the park is the Agricultural & Rural Life Museum that includes King City’s circa-1903 Train Depot, a one-room circa-1887 Schoolhouse, a main exhibit barn, an irrigation history museum, along with than 50 antique tractors, and farm equipment. In addition to picnic spots, there are overnight RV and tent campsites. Executive Director Jessica Potts shares insights about this Monterey County hidden gem.

