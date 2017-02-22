Salinas to host public forum on immigration concerns

This week the city of Salinas is hosting a free public forum on immigration. The forum will be primarily held in Spanish with English translation.

Officials from the Monterey County District Attorney’s office, Monterey County Sheriff's office and Salinas city officials are making themselves available to answer the public’s questions about what’s happening on the federal level around immigration. And what it all means for documented and undocumented immigrants living and working in Central California.

The Feb. 23 forum takes place Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Jesse Sanchez Elementary School on North Sanborn Road in Salinas.