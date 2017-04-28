Runners gearing up for Sunday's San Luis Obispo Marathon

Expect to see a lot of athletes around San Luis Obispo this weekend. The SLO Marathon and half-marathon are taking place Sunday morning, April 30, with a 5K and family races scheduled for Saturday, April 29.

To accommodate Sunday's events, CalTrans announced some of the 101 freeway off-ramp lanes will be closed from three a.m. to nine a.m. that day, including off-ramp lanes at Madonna Road, Marsh Street and Grand Avenue. California Highway Patrol officers will be on hand to manage traffic.

The actual race itself starts at six a.m., and it’s expected to wrap up by noon. This is the sixth time there’s been a marathon race in San Luis Obispo, organized by a group called Race SLO. Runners will start and finish in the Madonna Meadows at the Madonna Inn, and the loop course will take runners out Los Osos Valley and Foothill Blvd, through downtown and out Orcutt Road and back.

Over 800 volunteers are mobilized to assist the event, and as of Friday afternoon, over 4,000 runners are signed up to take part in the marathon, half marathon on Sunday, and the 5K and family races on Saturday.

More info can be found at slomarathon.com.