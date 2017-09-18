If the Federal Reserve has an institutional opposite, it just might be Rolling Stone. This is the magazine that famously published writers like Hunter S. Thompson and more recently declared Goldman Sachs to be a “great vampire squid wrapped around the face of humanity.” Today there is news that the magazine, started by Jann Wenner 50 years ago with $7,500 of borrowed money, is for sale. Anyone want to buy a magazine?
Rolling Stone sale reflects magazines’ challenges
By Tracey Samuelson • 8 hours ago