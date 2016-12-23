Roger Rehmke’s Lodi Beer Company in downtown Lodi, California

A visit with Roger Rehmke, owner of Lodi Beer Company located in the heart of downtown Lodi, California. In addition to his passion as a brewmaster, Rehmke also serves as a beer judge, and operates a very popular restaurant in tandem with his Lodi brewpub.
