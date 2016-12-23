Roger Rehmke’s Lodi Beer Company in downtown Lodi, California

Roger Rehmke talks about the art and craft of crafting killer brew as well as distinctive culinary offerings in his combination restaurant brewpub

A visit with Roger Rehmke, owner of Lodi Beer Company located in the heart of downtown Lodi, California. In addition to his passion as a brewmaster, Rehmke also serves as a beer judge, and operates a very popular restaurant in tandem with his Lodi brewpub.

