Resurgence of NAACP on the Central Coast

Broadcast date: 2/2/17

Founded on February 12, 1909, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is the nation’s oldest, largest and most widely recognized grassroots-based civil rights organization. Its more than half-million members and supporters throughout the United States and the world are the premier advocates for civil rights in their communities, campaigning for equal opportunity and conducting voter mobilization.

Join host Fred Munroe as we celebrate Black History Month with a visit from local organizers of the San Luis Obispo County (SLO) chapter of the NAACP. They will share the history of the long running national organization, discuss their mission to ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate race-based discrimination and talk about the decision to reactivate the SLO County chapter of the NAACP, after years of inactivity. We invite you to join the conversation.

