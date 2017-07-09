Renown art melded with music showcased in rural Bath County, Virginia

Gallery owner, Barbara Buhr talks about life in Bath County and the melding of art and music at the 2017 Bath County Plein Air Festival

Barbara Buhr, owner of the Warm Springs Gallery and cafe talks about experiencing the charms of the little town of Warm Springs, and Bath County with a combined population of less then 5,000 citizens.

Buhr’s gallery has been catering to regional clientele for more than two decades, and her artists hail from across America.

Buhr shares details of the 2017 Bath County Plein Air Festival that will be held at Garth Newel Music Center.

A unique aspect of this year’s Festival is that it will meld music with art. During the festival artists will join the Garth Newel Quartet on stage—as the musicians perform, the artists will paint on stage.

