Related Program: 
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Renown art melded with music showcased in rural Bath County, Virginia

By 9 minutes ago

Barbara Buhr in her Warm Springs VA gallery
Credit Thomas Wilmer

Barbara Buhr, owner of the Warm Springs Gallery and cafe talks about experiencing the charms of the little town of Warm Springs, and Bath County with a combined population of less then 5,000 citizens.

Buhr’s gallery has been catering to regional clientele for more than two decades, and her artists hail from across America.

Example of art on display at Warm Springs Gallery in Warm Springs, Virginia
Credit Thomas Wilmer

Buhr shares details of the 2017 Bath County Plein Air Festival that will be held at Garth Newel Music Center

Warm Springs Gallery logo
Credit Warm Springs Gallery

A unique aspect of this year’s Festival is that it will meld music with art. During the festival artists will join the Garth Newel Quartet on stage—as the musicians perform, the artists will paint on stage. 

Alluring architecture in Warm Springs, Virginia
Credit Thomas Wilmer

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR Podcast travel show Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer via: 

Apple Podcast

NPR.ORG Podcast Directory

NPR One (APP)

 

player.fm

 

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer winner of the 2016, 2015, 2013 Lowell Thomas Award
Credit SATW Foundation

Tags: 
Bath County VA
Warm Springs Gallery
Garth Newel Music Center
Garth Newel Piano Quartet
NPR One

Related Content

A conversation with the legendary Garth Newel Piano Quartet at Garth Newel Music Center

By Jul 1, 2017
Garth Newel Music Center

Garth Newel Music Center, situated in the Allegheny Mountains in Bath County, Virginia, is less than 3.5 hours from Washington D.C., but it’s a world away. Founded in 1973 Garth Newel is home to one of America’s premier chamber quartets. Join the conversation with violinist Teresa Ling, Evelyn Grau (viola), Isaac Melamed (Cello), and Jeanette Fang (piano).

Chamber music rocks at Garth Newel Music Center in Virginia’s Allegheny Highlands

By Jun 26, 2017
The performance hall at Garth Newel Music Center is a converted horse arena
Thomas Wilmer

Shawn Puller, Executive Director at Garth Newel Music Center talks about the resident Piano Quartet and the vibrancy of chamber music in America. Garth Newel showcases more than 50 live musical performances annually, and ongoing educational programs. 

Allegheny Mountain String Project—empowering the next generation

By Jul 5, 2017
Allegheny Mountain String Project Director, Jaime McCardle
Thomas Wilmer

The Allegheny Mountain String Project offers life-enhancing and transformative opportunities for students living in rural Virginia counties of Allegheny, Bath, and Highland Counties.