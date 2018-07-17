The Reluctant Therapist: Stop talking - I can’t hear the music

What is the polite and appropriate way to enjoy live music, or any live performance? It seems that more and more people have become so distracted by taking selfies, recording their every experience and sharing every thought - that they’ve forgotten, or lost, the art of public behavior. Tune in Tuesday at two in the afternoon for a conversation with Elizabeth Barrett, the Reluctant Therapist and her guests, KCBX Morning Cup host, Neal Losey, and Nick Larson of San Luis Obispo band Próxima Parada about the increase in people talking, interacting and generally disrupting live music at the expense of others enjoyment of the experience. If we are attending a public event is there an expectation for audience behavior?