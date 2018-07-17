Related Program: 
A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist

The Reluctant Therapist: Stop talking - I can’t hear the music

By & 22 minutes ago

What is the polite and appropriate way to enjoy live music, or any live performance?  It seems that more and more people have become so distracted by taking selfies, recording their every experience and sharing every thought - that they’ve forgotten, or lost, the art of public behavior. Tune in Tuesday at two in the afternoon for a conversation with Elizabeth Barrett, the Reluctant Therapist and her guests, KCBX Morning Cup host, Neal Losey, and Nick Larson of San Luis Obispo band Próxima Parada about the increase in people talking, interacting and generally disrupting live music at the expense of others enjoyment of the experience. If we are attending a public event is there an expectation for audience behavior?

Tags: 
A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist
live music

Related Content

The Reluctant Therapist: Just our story - Part 2

By 42 minutes ago

Positivity is a state of mind that must be nurtured and cultivated, especially in the face of great challenges and negativity. Surrounding ourselves with upbeat people can help to improve our own mental health. Tune in Tuesday at two in the afternoon for a conversation with Elizabeth Barrett, the Reluctant Therapist, and her guests Mike Wood and Andre Giovanni about their inspiring lives.

The Reluctant Therapist: How travel influences who we are

By Jul 10, 2018

Travel has a profound effect on our mental, physical and intellectual lives - and often travel can be achieved by never leaving our homes. Taking a trip - in any form - by car, by foot, by plane or by brain - can help us to widen our perspectives and make room for personal growth in ways that felt impossible when stuck in our known routines and patterns. Tune in today at 2 for a conversation with Elizabeth Barrett, the reluctant therapist, about what inspires travel, and where we travel influences who we are.

The Reluctant Therapist: What do we wish for others?

By Jun 5, 2018

Graduations, Weddings, Birthdays and Births all include some sort of wish for the future of the person, or people, being honored. The intentions and hopes that we bestow upon another can carry great weight as they move on through the course of their lives. So it is important to think about what it is that we are actually gifting to another when we toast to their new adventures. Tune in Tuesday at 2 for a conversation with Elizabeth Barrett, the reluctant therapist about wishing one well, without burdening them with an impossible task.