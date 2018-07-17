The Reluctant Therapist: Stop talking - I can’t hear the music

Graduations, Weddings, Birthdays and Births all include some sort of wish for the future of the person, or people, being honored. The intentions and hopes that we bestow upon another can carry great weight as they move on through the course of their lives. So it is important to think about what it is that we are actually gifting to another when we toast to their new adventures. Tune in Tuesday at 2 for a conversation with Elizabeth Barrett, the reluctant therapist about wishing one well, without burdening them with an impossible task.