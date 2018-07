The idea of the Swedish Death Cleaning - cleaning out and clearing out the material remnants of your life to save your loved one the daunting task upon your passing - is an opportunity to not only pay-it-forward for your children, but it is also a chance to get a fresh start in creating a new direction and energy for your life moving forward. It doesn't matter if you're 18 or 80 - when you are storing more items than you are enjoying, you are carrying along an unnecessary burden - letting go of things can make room for psychic growth and expansion.