Related Program: 
A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist

The Reluctant Therapist: How travel influences who we are

By 4 hours ago

Travel has a profound effect on our mental, physical and intellectual lives - and often travel can be achieved by never leaving our homes. Taking a trip - in any form - by car, by foot, by plane or by brain - can help us to widen our perspectives and make room for personal growth in ways that felt impossible when stuck in our known routines and patterns. Tune in today at 2 for a conversation with Elizabeth Barrett, the reluctant therapist, about what inspires travel, and where we travel influences who we are.

Tags: 
travel
A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist

Related Content

The Reluctant Therapist: Treasures, memories, touchstones and trash - sorting through a life

By Tyler Pratt Jun 27, 2018

The idea of the Swedish Death Cleaning - cleaning out and clearing out the material remnants of your life to save your loved one the daunting task upon your passing - is an opportunity to not only pay-it-forward for your children, but it is also a chance to get a fresh start in creating a new direction and energy for your life moving forward. It doesn't matter if you're 18 or 80 - when you are storing more items than you are enjoying, you are carrying along an unnecessary burden - letting go of things can make room for psychic growth and expansion.

The Reluctant Therapist: Reassess, renew and engage - It's time

By Jun 19, 2018

The summer solstice is a mystical time - the longest day of the year, the midpoint in the earth's journey around the sun and an opportunity to heighten our senses and well-being with more opportunities for time spent outdoors. What will you make of your mid-year reset? Tune in today at 2 for a conversation with Elizabeth Barrett, the reluctant therapist, about capturing the energy of the season and making the most of the healing vibrations that are available all around if we take the time to slow down, breathe in and move with joy and intention.

 

The Reluctant Therapist: What do we wish for others?

By Jun 5, 2018

Graduations, Weddings, Birthdays and Births all include some sort of wish for the future of the person, or people, being honored. The intentions and hopes that we bestow upon another can carry great weight as they move on through the course of their lives. So it is important to think about what it is that we are actually gifting to another when we toast to their new adventures. Tune in Tuesday at 2 for a conversation with Elizabeth Barrett, the reluctant therapist about wishing one well, without burdening them with an impossible task.