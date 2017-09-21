Puerto Rico faces tough choices in restoring power supply

The entire island of Puerto Rico is still without power today in the wake of Hurricane Maria. Local officials said it could take months to repair the damage and restore full service. And it won't be easy. The utility was already around $9 billion in debt before the hurricane and had filed for bankruptcy earlier this year. Now, there's a big repair bill and the problem of deciding who gets power back first. Puerto Rico's economy can't recover unless the businesses it depends on have electricity. But should they get priority over, say schools or residential areas?

