There are some exciting programming changes coming to KCBX, starting Saturday, January 14th. Details are below. To see the complete new schedule, click here.

We have long received requests for NPR’s Weekend Edition to begin earlier in the morning. You will now be able to hear Weekend Edition on both Saturday and Sunday from 6:00 to 10:00 a.m. As a result, Katz Pajamas, Center Stage from Wolf Trap, and To the Best of Our Knowledge will no longer be a part of our weekend offerings.

Car Talk will cease production of its archived material this year. We’re making the change a little early, to make room for Reveal (see below). Wait, Wait…Don’t Tell Me! is moving into the old Car Talk slot from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. every Saturday, and Radiolab will move from Sunday to Saturday from 11:00-noon.

The Peabody Award-winning program Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting will appear in the old Radiolab slot on Sundays from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.

On Sunday evening, the much requested Moth Radio Hour, an hour of live storytelling, will replace Selected Shorts on Sunday nights from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Music of the World’s People is changing its name to Global Spin, and will move two hours earlier on Sunday night. Its new time is 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Finally, a new program, Speak Low, will appear on Sunday night from 9:00 to 11:00, featuring local architect, professor and music lover Tom di Santo. Tom will feature an eclectic selection of music, leaning heavily on jazz, French pop, world music from the northern hemisphere, and electronica. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact us.