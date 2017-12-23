Prediction

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the big surprise about the aliens? Alonzo Bodden.

ALONZO BODDEN: They're here to see "Star Wars."

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Roxanne Roberts.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: Coincidentally, the aliens were one percenters who just got a huge tax cut and left their planet with all the money.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Peter Grosz.

PETER GROSZ: They will announce that they're here to pick up their undercover agents who have been living amongst us - the recent batch of Trump's judicial nominees.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: If any of that happens, we're going to ask you about it right here on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Alonzo Bodden, Roxanne Roberts and Peter Grosz. Thanks to all of you for listening.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: I'm Peter Sagal - I really am - and we will see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.