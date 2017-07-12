Pole Vaulting, Comedy, and the Congo

Annie Korzen has trouble letting go as her son grows up, gets engaged, and gets married.

Matthew Dicks is more concerned with beating his own high school track teammates than winning the meet.

Richard Matthew must decide whether the risks of working in war torn areas of the world are worth it.

Hari Kondabolu finally confronts a heckler after years of hearing jerks in the front row.

