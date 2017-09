It’s Avocado Season on the Central Coast, and Morro Bay is taking advantage of that. Fr Ian headed straight for the Avocado & Margarita Festival when the special event “Taste of the Grove” was offering the best of the avocado offerings. The freshest avocados were turned into the freshest culinary creations: appetizers, main courses and desserts. Listen to Issues & Ideas on Wednesday, September 27 at 1pm to share in the appetizing avocados in “Playing with Food”.