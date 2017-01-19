Related Program: 
Pepperfire—roots of Nashville's XX hot-chicken craze

Apple Fire--two Belgian waffles topped with tenders and apples--and of course cole slaw on the side
Credit Pepperfire East Nashville

When Isaac Beard opened his Pepperfire Hot Chicken diner in East Nashville, Tennessee, there were only three or four other hot chicken diners in town. And the hot chicken craze was a strictly Nashville thing. Today, partly thanks to national TV cooking shows, the spicy-hot chicken craze has spread across the country. Join Beard as he talks about the history of Nashville’s XX Hot chicken craze. He also shares some of his house specialties like the Pepper-Cheese deep-fried grilled cheese sandwich, and the to die for Apple Fire—two Belgian waffles topped with tenders and apples.  

Hot Chicken
Isaac Beard
Pepperfire
Nashville cuisine
NPR podcast

At Party Fowl restaurant in Nashville Tennessee, hot is an understatement, as they have refined the art of serving “Nashville Hot” southern fried chicken to a fine art. 