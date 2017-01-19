Pepperfire—roots of Nashville's XX hot-chicken craze

Owner, Isaac Beard talks about his Pepperfire hot chicken diner in East Nashville and the explosive growth nationwide of spicy hot chicken.

When Isaac Beard opened his Pepperfire Hot Chicken diner in East Nashville, Tennessee, there were only three or four other hot chicken diners in town. And the hot chicken craze was a strictly Nashville thing. Today, partly thanks to national TV cooking shows, the spicy-hot chicken craze has spread across the country. Join Beard as he talks about the history of Nashville’s XX Hot chicken craze. He also shares some of his house specialties like the Pepper-Cheese deep-fried grilled cheese sandwich, and the to die for Apple Fire—two Belgian waffles topped with tenders and apples.