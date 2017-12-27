Related Program: 
From pecan pralines to pecan oil and why Texans’ pecan pies are so delicious

Olan Tisdale, owner of Fredericksburg Pecan Company shares his passion for the Texas pecan
Olan Tisdale’s passion for producing pecans dates from his childhood on Barnett Ranch near San Saba, Texas. Today in addition to growing pecans he and his wife Nanette operate the Fredericksburg Pecan Company retail store with online sales as well. 

Come along and join Tisdale as he shares insights about the pecan—the nut that made Pecan Pie a Texas tradition. 

You name it, from Dark Chocolate to praline pecans, along with pecan oil, pecan honey butter, roasted pecan syrup you’ll find these treats and lots more at the Pecan shop in Hill Country town of Fredericksburg, Texas.

