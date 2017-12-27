From pecan pralines to pecan oil and why Texans’ pecan pies are so delicious

Olan Tisdale, owner of Fredericksburg Pecan Company in Fredericksburg, Texas shares his passion for growing, producing and selling Texas pecans.

Olan Tisdale’s passion for producing pecans dates from his childhood on Barnett Ranch near San Saba, Texas. Today in addition to growing pecans he and his wife Nanette operate the Fredericksburg Pecan Company retail store with online sales as well.

Come along and join Tisdale as he shares insights about the pecan—the nut that made Pecan Pie a Texas tradition.

You name it, from Dark Chocolate to praline pecans, along with pecan oil, pecan honey butter, roasted pecan syrup you’ll find these treats and lots more at the Pecan shop in Hill Country town of Fredericksburg, Texas.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR Podcast travel show Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer via:

Apple Podcast

NPR.ORG Podcast Directory

NPR One (APP)

Google Plus

Stitcher.com

Twitter: TomCWilmer

Instagram: Thomas.Wilmer

Culture Editor @360magazine