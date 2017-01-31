Related Program: 
Pebble Beach receives water reclamation/solar energy sustainability award

By 1 hour ago
Pebble Beach green #1
Credit Pebble Beach Company

The name Pebble Beach conjures rolling greens, Cypress trees leaning towards a teal surf and a bucket list golf course. The legendary resort's water, energy, and materials programs have just received the 2017 International Association of Golf Tour Operators Sustainability Award for their green initiatives. Executive Vice President and Chief Administrations Officer, David L. Stivers talks with Elaine Masters about the award and the long-term sustainability efforts at the Pebble Beach Resort. 

David Stivers Executive Vice President, and Chief Administrations Officer
Credit Pebble Beach Company

Read Elaine Master's Pebble Beach related story published in Travindy.

Elaine is Associate Producer and host on the digital media travel show Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer iTunes album art
Credit Kornreich Design San Luis Obispo

Credit SATW Foundation

