Pebble Beach receives water reclamation/solar energy sustainability award

Associate producer Elaine Masters visits with Pebble Beach Company Executive VP and Chief Administration Officer David Stivers about the company's sustainability initiatives.

The name Pebble Beach conjures rolling greens, Cypress trees leaning towards a teal surf and a bucket list golf course. The legendary resort's water, energy, and materials programs have just received the 2017 International Association of Golf Tour Operators Sustainability Award for their green initiatives. Executive Vice President and Chief Administrations Officer, David L. Stivers talks with Elaine Masters about the award and the long-term sustainability efforts at the Pebble Beach Resort.

Read Elaine Master's Pebble Beach related story published in Travindy.

Elaine is Associate Producer and host on the digital media travel show Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

