The Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation: A Community-Supported Arts Academy

Broadcast date: 9/21/2017

As a leader in the movement to provide an alternative to the negative influences children face every day. The mission of Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation(PRYAF) is to enrich the lives of area youth with free classes in the visual and performing arts in a safe, nurturing environment. They provide over 300 students ages 5–18 with over fifty weekly classes and serve over 1,200 students annually. PYAF is making an impact by encouraging students to stay in school, look toward higher education, stay off drugs, out of gangs and out of trouble.

Join Kris Kington-Barker as she speaks with guests from the Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation, Emily Jagger, Director of Development, Leo Castillo, Board Member, Claire Fundaro, Drama Instructor, as they discuss how they work to provide children the opportunity to participate in a variety of art program, and enrich their lives through art, and in doing so allow students to find their voices and selves in a sometimes unstable world, where they become caring and thoughtful young members of our community and the world.

