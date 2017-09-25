Related Program: 
KCBX News

Officials say inmate killed in riot at Central Coast state prison

By 19 minutes ago
  • The CMC is located on Highway 1 north of San Luis Obispo.
    The CMC is located on Highway 1 north of San Luis Obispo.
    Google Earth

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) said one inmate died and nine others wounded in what's being described as a 'large-scale' riot at the California Men's Colony (CMC) in San Luis Obispo County.

The riot reportedly started around 10:50 a.m. on Sunday morning. The CDCR said 25-year-old Matthew Cook and the nine other inmates were transported to an outside hospital after suffering stab wounds during the riot. Cook died a little after 1 p.m. The conditions of the other inmates is unknown at the time. 

The riot involved over 160 inmates and took place in the medium security part of the prison. The CDCR is reporting jail staff attempted to disperse the riot with 40 millimeter 'less-than-lethal' bullets and 'chemical agents.'

The CDCR said jail staff is investigating the matter, while inmate movement is 'limited' for the time being. The CMC houses just under 4,200 prisoners. 

Tags: 
California Men's Colony
San Luis Obispo County
inmate
riot
prison

Related Content

Report: California Men's Colony not giving inmates full religious rights

By Randol White & KCBX News Staff Jul 14, 2015
State of California

Prisoners at the California Men's Colony have not been receiving their full rights when it comes to religious services according to a report released Tuesday, July 14th.