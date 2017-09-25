Officials say inmate killed in riot at Central Coast state prison

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) said one inmate died and nine others wounded in what's being described as a 'large-scale' riot at the California Men's Colony (CMC) in San Luis Obispo County.

The riot reportedly started around 10:50 a.m. on Sunday morning. The CDCR said 25-year-old Matthew Cook and the nine other inmates were transported to an outside hospital after suffering stab wounds during the riot. Cook died a little after 1 p.m. The conditions of the other inmates is unknown at the time.

The riot involved over 160 inmates and took place in the medium security part of the prison. The CDCR is reporting jail staff attempted to disperse the riot with 40 millimeter 'less-than-lethal' bullets and 'chemical agents.'

The CDCR said jail staff is investigating the matter, while inmate movement is 'limited' for the time being. The CMC houses just under 4,200 prisoners.