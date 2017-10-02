New rules limit equity seniors can take out of their homes in reverse mortgages

Starting today , it’s going to be harder for seniors to take out loans against the equity of their homes — what are known as reverse mortgages. New rules are taking effect that limit the size of the loans — loans that many rely on as an additional source of income. Instead of 64 percent of the value, they’ll only be able to take 58 percent. One of the reasons: Property taxes and insurance are still owed, causing some to default on the loan and leaving the government to pick up the tab.

