New Mexico’s Taos Pueblo, inhabited for 1,000 years

A walkabout at the Taos Pueblo with Taos Pueblo's Tourism Director and her assistant. A conversation about Taos Pueblo past and present from original visit in May 2013.

Situated a mile from the village of Taos, New Mexico, The Taos Pueblo is the only Native American community designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site and a National Historic Landmark. The Pueblo’s two multi-story residential complexes are likely the most photographed scenes in the entire American Southwest. Come along for a walkabout with Ms. Spruce, the Pueblo’s Tourism Director and her assistant.

