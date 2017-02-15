Related Program: 
New Mexico’s Taos Pueblo, inhabited for 1,000 years

Taos Pueblo--one of the most iconic settings in entire Southwest
Situated a mile from the village of Taos, New Mexico, The Taos Pueblo is the only Native American community designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site and a National Historic Landmark. The Pueblo’s two multi-story residential complexes are likely the most photographed scenes in the entire American Southwest. Come along for a walkabout with Ms. Spruce, the Pueblo’s Tourism Director and her assistant.  

