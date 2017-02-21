Nebraska's Organic Buffalo--America's original meat

A visit with the owners of sustainable and organic buffalo ranches in Nebraska

Buffalo meet has approximately 35 percent more protein and half the calories of beef, and there’s only 1.8 grams of fat per 3 oz serving, compared to 8.7 grams in beef. We'll visit with Stacy Krecik Miller at the Krecik Elk and Buffalo Ranch in Niobrara. Then we'll meet Dave Hutchinson who's been raising organic grass-fed buffalo in the Sandhills near Rose, Nebraska for more than 30 years.

In addition to farming seasonal crops, Hutchinson’s passion is his sustainable, organic grass fed Buffalo operation. Come along and meet Dave at the Hutchinson Family Organic Farm.

Cattle are definitely king in Nebraska. Cows outnumber humans four to one, and the State claims America’s number-one cow county, Cherry County that is. Overshadowed by Nebraska’s legendary beef industry is the up and coming market for buffalo.

Back in 1804 when Lewis & Clark traipsed across the West en route to the Pacific it’s estimated that 50 million roamed the Great Plains, but tragically by the end of the 19th Century less than 500 remained.

In the dawning days of the 20th Century, when the state of South Dakota started a quest to reintroduce Buffalo they had to source some of their stock from the Bronx Zoo. Today, according to the National Bison Association, there’s an estimated 500,000 buffalo in America. Across Nebraska you’ll find more and more ranchers specializing in buffalo.

To hear more Western Nebraska “Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer” podcast shows, including Fort Robinson, Scotts Bluff, Carhenge, canoeing, and more: http://www.westnebraska.com/May-2014/Journeys-of-Discovery-with-Tom-Wilmer/

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR Podcast travel show Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer via:

Follow Tom on Social Media

Twitter: TomCWilmer

Instagram: Thomas.Wilmer

Facebook

Linkedin

Website