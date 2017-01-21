Nashville’s Johnny Cash Museum and soon to open Patsy Cline Museum

By 3 minutes ago

Angela Dodson (left) talks with Tallahassee legend Joe McGhee at the Johnny Cash Museum in downtown Nashville, Tennessee
Credit Tom WIlmer

The Johnny Cash Museum is situated in the heart of downtown Nashville, Tennessee. Join Angela Dodson, Director of Marketing for an insider’s look at the Johnny Cash Museum and its premier collection of memorabilia. Dodson also shares insights about the soon to open (spring 2017) adjunct 4,000 square-foot venue dedicated to Patsy Cline.

A sampler of the amazing array of memorabilia on display at the Johnny Cash Museum in downtown Nashville
Credit Thomas Wilmer

Fascinating Johnny Cash displays include historical documents, letters, awards, costumes donated by friends, colleagues and family members including daughters, son and siblings. 

Array of legendary album covers on display at the Johnny Cash Museum in Nashville, Tennessee
Credit Tom Wilmer

The collection features the earliest known Johnny Cash letters and documents as well as the handwritten manuscript to the last song ever written by the prolific songwriter, just days before his passing.

Patsy Cline album cover

The new Patsy Cline museum will showcase the largest collection of rare Patsy Cline artifacts, including many of the "Walking After Midnight" singer's personal possessions, costumes, awards, letters, furniture and photographs.

The exhibits will feature interactive cutting-edge audio and touch screen video technology, along with a dedicated gift shop.

Cline’s 1960's music broke industry barriers as the first female to successfully record and chart “crossover” pop hits. 30 year-old Cline died in a 1963 plane crash.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer iTunes album art
Credit Kornreich Design San Luis Obispo

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR Podcast travel show Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer via: 

Follow Tom on Social Media

Twitter: TomCWilmer

Instagram: Thomas.Wilmer

Facebook

Linkedin

Credit SATW Foundation

Tags: 
Johnny Cash Museum
Angela Dodson
Nashville
Music city
Patsy Cline

Related Content

Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame with George Daeger

By ago
Country Music Hall of Fame entry
Thomas Wilmer

The Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, Tennessee is the Mother Ship where the entire history of country music, from the 1800s to present, is showcased and revered in the 360,000 square-foot multi-story facility.

Come along and discover the magic of this massive facility with guide and music aficionado George Daeger who knows his stuff as he plays in John Carter Cash’s band as well as his own with his brother, The Early Evening.      

Tennessee whole hog--to die for at Martin’s Bar-B-Que joint in Nashville

By Jan 18, 2017
Patrick Martin (left) with Tom Wilmer at his newest Nashville Bar-B-Que joint in downtown Nashville
Joe McGhee

Patrick Martin founded Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint in Nashville, Tennessee ten years ago. His cooking is such the rave around here that there are now four Nashville locations in addition to eateries in West Virginia and Kentucky. There are ribs, chicken and catfish at Martin's, but the pride of Patrick’s culinary talents is centered around his live-fire bar-b-que’d pulled West Tennessee whole hog, slow cooked in the pit for 24 hours.

It’s hot chicken, big brews, and frozen craft-cocktails at Party Fowl in Nashville, Tennessee

By Sep 7, 2016
Austin Smith & Tom Wilmer talk hot chicken
Joe McGhee

It’s hot chicken, big brews, and frozen craft-cocktails at Party Fowl in Nashville, Tennessee

At Party Fowl restaurant in Nashville Tennessee, hot is an understatement, as they have refined the art of serving “Nashville Hot” southern fried chicken to a fine art. 

Nashville’s Tailgate Brewery raises the bar with Peanut Butter Milk Stout in the can

By Sep 10, 2016
Wesley Keegan Tailgate Beer
Tailgate Beer

Wesley Keegan distributes a wide array of craft beers around the state of Tennessee, while the overseas market is clamoring for his brews to the point that they are rationed and sold only by the single can in England.

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit at Tailgate Brewery in Nashville with owner Wesley Keegan. Tailgate averages 30 beers on tap, and rolls out at least two new beers every week.

Nashville’s Black Abbey Brewing’s connection with 16th Century Martin Luther and the Frothy Monkey

By Sep 10, 2016

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer in Nashville, Tennessee at the Black Abbey Brewing Company for a visit with founder, Carl Meier as he share’s the brewery’s signature beers, and connection with 16th Century Martin Luther, his wife Catherine, and modern day Frothy Monkey coffee.

A conversation with Nashville Troubadour Gabe Dixon at the legendary Bluebird Café

By Aug 30, 2016
Gabe Dixon at Bluebird Cafe
Thomas Wilmer

 Join NPR podcast host Tom Wilmer at the legendary Bluebird Cafe for a conversation with Nashville based musician, Gabe Dixon.

Just mention the name Bluebird Café to anyone in the world familiar with the Nashville Music Scene and you are bound to receive a fond smile of reverence in response. 