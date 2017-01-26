Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame with George Daeger

An overview of the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, Tennessee with George Daeger.

The Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, Tennessee is the Mother Ship where the entire history of country music, from the 1800s to present, is showcased and revered in the 360,000 square-foot multi-story facility.

Come along and discover the magic of this massive facility with guide and music aficionado George Daeger who knows his stuff as he plays in John Carter Cash’s band as well as his own with his brother, The Early Evening.

