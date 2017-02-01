Nashville’s best-kept-secret Parthenon graces Centennial Park

Renowned sculptor, Alan LeQuire talks about creating the 42 foot-tall statue of Athena housed inside the exact replica Parthenon. We then join Wesley Paine Director of the Parthenon for the back story and a walking tour of the incredible structure.

Nashville is known far and wide as Music City, but it’s also the home to a full-size exact replica of the Parthenon in Athens. How this incredible architectural gem came to be dates back to the pioneer days when Nashville was dubbed the Athens of the South due to its passion for education and the arts.

When Tennessee celebrated the 1897 State Centennial exhibition, Nashville contributed the Parthenon to house the Arts building.

join sculptor Alan Lequire who created the Parthenon’s 42 foot-tall statue of Athena eight decades after the conclusion of the centennial fair. We’ll then visit with Wesley Paine Director of the Parthenon as she shares the story of the Parthenon’s creation, experiencing the 1897 centennial exhibition, saving and renovating the structure in the 1920s and its use today as Nashville’s gallery of art.

