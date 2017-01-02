Nani Kupihe--teaching Aloha Spirit at Sheraton Kona

A visit with Sheraton Kona’s Hawaiian Ho’okipa Ambassador of Culture and Activities, Nani Kupihe on the Big Island of Hawaii. I will forever remember Nani and her sweet lyrical-way of teaching Hawaiian culture, and her most touchingly infectious Aloha Spirit.
