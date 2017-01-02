Nani Kupihe--teaching Aloha Spirit at Sheraton Kona

Nani Kupihe, ambassador of Culture and Activities shares her passion for the Aloha Spirit on the Big Island of Hawaii at Sheraton Kona Resort and Spa

A visit with Sheraton Kona’s Hawaiian Ho’okipa Ambassador of Culture and Activities, Nani Kupihe on the Big Island of Hawaii. I will forever remember Nani and her sweet lyrical-way of teaching Hawaiian culture, and her most touchingly infectious Aloha Spirit.

