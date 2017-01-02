Related Program: 
Nani Kupihe--teaching Aloha Spirit at Sheraton Kona

Sheraton Kona’s Hawaiian Ho’okipa Ambassador of Culture and Activities, Nani Kupihe
Credit Thomas Wilmer

A visit with Sheraton Kona’s Hawaiian Ho’okipa Ambassador of Culture and Activities, Nani Kupihe on the Big Island of Hawaii. I will forever remember Nani and her sweet lyrical-way of teaching Hawaiian culture, and her most touchingly infectious Aloha Spirit. 

Sunset at Sheraton Kona Resort and Spa
Credit Thomas Wilmer

Sheraton Kona Resort and Spa lobby
Credit Thomas Wilmer
Sheraton Kona Resort and Spa's timeless vistas
Credit Thomas Wilmer
Ho’okipa Ambassador of Culture and Activities, Nani Kupihe
Credit Thomas Wilmer

