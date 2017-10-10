must! Charities: Thinking outside the box of traditional philanthropy

Broadcast date: 10/12/2017

Driven by a grassroots collaboration of friends and business owners, must! charities works with existing non-profit organizations to evoke major change resulting in sustainable programs. Must! is dedicated to improving the quality of life in San Luis Obispo County and in just a few short years has already has invested $1.5 million into our community. The organization’s success stories include CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates), Big Brothers Big Sisters, Boys and Girls Club, and a partnership with the Food Bank Coalition.

Join Fred Munroe as he speaks with guests from must! charities Executive Director, Becky Gray, Special Projects Coordinator, Kyle Beal Wommack, and one of the original founders of must! charities, Terry Hoage, Owner of TH Estate Wines as they discuss how they work to empower local organizations to make strategic change that creates long-term, philanthropic, sustainable transformation within the region. Whether you are a philanthropist, are curious about a different way of investing funds, or just want to give back to others, they believe everyone can be a philanthropist, no matter their age, business, or personal beliefs. Listen in and find out how!

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX and made possible through underwriting by Joan Gellert-Sargen.