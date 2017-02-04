From mine closure to reinvention: A story of Bell Island Newfoundland

Related Program: 
  • Underground in the Bell Island Mine Tour
    Underground in the Bell Island Mine Tour
  • Over the years the mines have slowly started to fill with water from the North Atlantic.
    Over the years the mines have slowly started to fill with water from the North Atlantic.
  • Tour Guide Bonnie Spracklin, showing a seal oil candle that was used to light the mines.
    Tour Guide Bonnie Spracklin, showing a seal oil candle that was used to light the mines.
  • old sign from Bell Island iron ore mine
    old sign from Bell Island iron ore mine
  • Artifacts from Bell Island Mining Museum
    Artifacts on display in the Bell Island Mining Museum. Those round, metal tokens were identification chips used by the miners. At the end of the day if a chip was missing they knew that a man had been left underground.
  • The metals of the German U-boat captain who bombed Bell Island in 1942. After his death his granddaughter donated his metals to the museum. Because of the amount of Iron Germany had bought from Bell Island leading up to the war, it is very likely that th
    The metals of the German U-boat captain who bombed Bell Island in 1942. After his death his granddaughter donated his metals to the museum. Because of the amount of Iron Germany had bought from Bell Island leading up to the war, it is very likely that th
  • Bell Island, Newfoundland
    Bell Island, Newfoundland
  • Correspondent & Associate Producer Rebekah Nolan
    Correspondent & Associate Producer Rebekah Nolan
  • Map of Bell Island
    Map of Bell Island

early 20th Century Bell Island Miners in Newfoundland, Canada
Credit www.heritagenf.ca

Bell Island is located in Conception Bay, Newfoundland. It has a real outport feel to it--sleepy and Intimate. It’s the kind of place that still has radio bingo, and where people know each other by name.  From 1895 to 1966 Bell Island was one of the world’s largest suppliers of iron ore. In the spring of 1966 the mines were closed for good, devastating the island’s economy. In the late 1990’s Bell Island turned to tourism as a way to revitalize its economy.

In its 71 years in operation the men of Bell Island pulled over 78,000,000 tons of ore from its depths. The iron was then shipped all over the world, including the US, Belgium, and Germany.

Associate Producer Rebekah Nolan visits with Teresita McCarthy, manager of the Bell Island Mine Tour and Museum, and Gordon Scanes, a retired electrician who worked in the mines as a young man.

The story of Bell Island and its resilient residents is a touching tale of hope in the face of despair.

Music Credits: “Juliett” by Podigton Bear soundofpicture.com“Dark Matter” by Podigton Bear soundofpicture.com“Epiphany” by Podigton Bear soundofpicture.com

 

