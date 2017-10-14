Mexico City earthquake—locals claim corruption responsible for deaths and collapse

Mexico City based journalist, Victor Pineda talks about aftermath of earthquake, lessons learned, and recovery

The September 19, 2017 magnitude 7.1 earthquake centered near Puebla, Mexico left more than 4,500 people injured and more than 220 dead in Mexico City alone.

Many of the 38 buildings in Mexico City that collapsed did so due to shoddy construction practices and corrupt building inspectors according to local activists.

Mexico City television and radio host, Victor Pineda lives just two blocks from the Enrique Rabsamen primary and secondary school. His house was unscathed while the nearby school collapsed, leaving 29 students dead.

