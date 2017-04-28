Related Program: 
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Memphis Music Hall of Fame showcases the birthplace of Rock & Roll, Soul, and Blues

Memphis Music Hall of Fames shines in the night
Credit Tom Wilmer

A visit at the Memphis Music Hall of Fame Museum with Executive Director John Doyle in downtown  Memphis, Tennessee. The museum showcases the story of Memphis Music and its century long legacy as a multicultural birthplace of American Music.

Memphis Music Hall of Fame steps from famed Beale Street
Credit Tom WIlmer
Iconic Memphis recording studios remain as beacons of American Music
Credit Tom WIlmer

 

