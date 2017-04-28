Memphis Music Hall of Fame showcases the birthplace of Rock & Roll, Soul, and Blues

A visit at the Memphis Music Hall of Fame Museum with Executive Director John Doyle in downtown Memphis, Tennessee. The museum showcases the story of Memphis Music and its century long legacy as a multicultural birthplace of American Music.
You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR Podcast travel show Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer via:
- iTunes
- NPR.ORG Podcast Directory
- NPR One (APP)
- Stitcher.com
- player.fm
- podcast.de (Germany)
- blubrry.com
- ivoox (Spain)
- myTuner
Follow Tom on Social Media
Twitter: TomCWilmer
Instagram: Thomas.Wilmer