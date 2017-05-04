From medical missionary in Thailand jungles to creating historic Green Frog Farm in Alamo, Tennessee

A conversation with 84 year-old Dr. John Freeman about his passionate quest to build a historic village on his West Tennessee farm, as well as recollections of his time as a medical missionary in Thailand.

As a young man, Dr. John Freeman spent 10 years as a medical missionary in Thailand. He even helped build a new Bridge over the River Kwai.

Freeman subsequently settled in Alamo, Tennessee.

In addition to working as an ER doc, he dedicated the next two decades relocating and reconstructing pioneer log cabins, an old church and more than 18 other historic structures--including a circa-1910 cotton gin and moonshiner’s shed--on his farm.

Today 83 year-old Doc Freeman’s historic village, dubbed Green Frog Farm is a popular B&B destination in the heart of the fabled “Music Highway” midway between Nashville and Memphis, Tennessee.

