Monday is International Worker’s Day, and on the Central Coast, people marched for a variety of reasons in Salinas, Santa Maria, and Santa Barbara. Approximately 150 people turned out to march and chant in San Luis Obispo.

The San Luis Obispo march was led by the local chapter of a group called Bend the Arc Jewish Action. They partnered with the Women’s March San Luis Obispo organization and others to create an event called the “Rise Up” National Day of Action and Resistance.