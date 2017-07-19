Related Program: 
Madison Wisconsin's award-winning Children's Museum

Credit Madison Children's Museum

Join Gabriella Gerhardt, Development Officer at the Madison Children's Museum in Wisconsin. It's a hands-on engaging place where free-play is the operative. Discover why NPR ranked one of the exhibits among the top ten in America, and learn about the live chickens, the human hamster cage, the engaging new Frank Lloyd Wright exhibit, and more—just for kids.

Gabriella Gerhardt at the Madison Children's Museum
Credit Tom Wilmer
Madison Children's Museum is conveniently located just steps from the State Capital
Credit Tom Wilmer
Madison Children's Museum rooftop gardens
Credit Tom Wilmer
NPR.ORG podcast album art for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Credit Kornreich Design, San Luis Obispo

