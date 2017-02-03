Los Osos artist Jay Bonestell brings his "magical realism" to SLO’s GALA Center

Crissa Hewitt and Steven deLuque talk with self-taught Los Osos artist Jay Bonestell about his creative path and current body of work, which he calls "magical realism." Bonestell says of his paintings and sculptures, "I attempt to convey a wistful and parallel universe that is in the world but not of the world."

Bonestell's work will show at the GALA Center in San Luis Obispo until March 11, 2017. There will be an artist's reception on Friday, February 3 from 6:00-9:00 p.m. at 1060 Palm Street in San Luis Obispo.