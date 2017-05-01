Local government roundup: 05/01/17

In local government this week, the Monterey County Board of Supervisors will consider authorizing the county’s social services director to gain access to info about which youth in foster care are taking psychotropic drugs. The info is meant to be used to better monitor and protect youth from unwarranted medication. The board will also be discussing a proposed special election for the East Garrison Community Services District.

In Santa Barbara, county supervisors will be discussing increases to service charges, connection fees and trunk line fees for the Laguna County Sanitation District. And the countywide library system budget for the next fiscal year will be examined. Santa Barbara officials are also slated to pass a continued moratorium on recreational cannabis production and sales for the next 22 months.

San Luis Obispo County supervisors are slated to cap the number of new homes on the Nipomo Mesa. According to a report to the board from the county’s planning department, the Nipomo Mesa area was “given a subset category with a 1.8 percent growth rate at the May 24, 2005 meeting of the Board of Supervisors to address water resource issues in the area. Updating the fiscal year references is necessary to maintain a 1.8 percent growth rate for the upcoming fiscal year. If this amendment is not adopted then the growth rate for the upcoming fiscal year for the Nipomo Mesa area will revert to the county 2.3 percent growth rate.”

Also on the agenda is a board approval to continue working with the state transportation department on the Oceano Drainage project. SLO County officials will also hold a public hearing on the creation of the Atascadero Basin Groundwater Sustainability Agency or GSA. After last month’s controversial vote by the San Luis Obispo County board to serve as the county GSA, this week the finance department is recommending a $100,000 budget increase to cover “unanticipated” costs.