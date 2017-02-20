Local government roundup: 02/20/2017

In this week's local government roundup, Tuesday is a day of strategic planning for the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors. It will consider adoption of the county’s five-year infrastructure and facilities capital improvement plan.

The board is also slated to consider appointing former KPRL conservative talk show host and former Thousand Oaks mayor and city council member Dan Del Campo to the San Luis Obispo County Planning Commission.

Del Campo endorsed Supervisors Compton and Peschong during their most recent campaigns and Peschong nominated Del Campo for the county’s planning commission. Del Campo has publicly supported expanded fracking and oil production and criticized environmental regulations. During his time on the Thousands Oaks city council, he was known for his slow-growth stance.

In Monterey County, this week the county’s water resources agency board will hear an update on Monterey county reservoir operations.

Santa Barbara County supervisors have the week off.