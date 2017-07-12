Living history at Sturgeon Bay's White Lace Inn

The owner/innkeeper at the White Lace Inn shares the history of creating one of Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin's most popular getaway destinations.

The White Lace Inn has been a part of Sturgeon Bay for close to forty years. Dennis, the owner and innkeeper shares the tale of the inn’s past and present. There are 18 rooms and suites within four elegant Victorian-era homes on a tree shaded lane just two blocks from downtown, and the sumptuous breakfasts at the inn is worth the stay.

https://www.doorcounty.com/discover/sturgeon-bay/

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR Podcast travel show Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer via:

Apple Podcast

NPR.ORG Podcast Directory

NPR One (APP)

player.fm

podcast.de (Germany)

blubrry.com

Follow Tom on Social Media

Twitter: TomCWilmer

Instagram: Thomas.Wilmer

Facebook

Linkedin

Website