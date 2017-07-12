Related Program: 
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Living history at Sturgeon Bay's White Lace Inn

By 39 minutes ago

White Lace Inn an architectural icon in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin since 1903
Credit Thomas Wilmer

The White Lace Inn has been a part of Sturgeon Bay for close to forty years. Dennis, the owner and innkeeper shares the tale of the inn’s past and present. There are 18 rooms and suites within four elegant Victorian-era homes on a tree shaded lane just two blocks from downtown, and the sumptuous breakfasts at the inn is worth the stay.

Dennis the innkeeper/owner makes guests feel welcome and special
Credit Thomas Wilmer

https://www.doorcounty.com/discover/sturgeon-bay/

Related Content

Exploring Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin's maritime history

By Feb 19, 2017
Engine room telegraphs at Door County Maritime Museum
Jason Lopez

Boat building has been a part of Sturgeon Bay’s fabric since the 1830s. During the first and second World Wars, hundreds of Naval and support vessels, including the legendary PT Boat were built here. In addition to boat building and repair, Sturgeon Bay is also a safe harbor during the midst of winter for the 1,000 foot-long lake freighters. The Door County Maritime Museum chronicles and showcases the region’s nautical history. In addition to engaging displays and artifacts, the museum also maintains the fully restored 100 year-old MV John Purvis tugboat.

Join Adam Gronke the Maritime Museum’s Curator.

Driving green-tourism via electric charging stations in Door County, Wisconsin

By Feb 7, 2017
Electric Vehicle charging station in Door County, Wisconsin
Door County CVB

Jack Moneypenny, President of the Door County Visitors Bureau came up with a brilliant but simple plan that stimulates tourism while simultaneously minimizing the carbon footprint. Join Moneypenny as he shares his electric charging station vision that now serves as a model showcase for the future of ecologically sustainable regional tourism.      

Al Johnson’s Swedish Restaurant in Sister Bay, Wisconsin—a community affair

By Feb 6, 2017
Al Johnson's Swedish Restuarant waitresses (1974)
Al Johnson's Swedish Restaurant

Al Johnson’s Swedish Restaurant has been a family affair for more than 65 years. Scandinavian faire, from Swedish pancakes, to limpa bread, lingnonberries, and meatballs are house specialties. The structure is classic Old-World Norwegian design. Pre-built in Norway, the timbers were numbered, dismantled and shipped to Sister Bay on the Door Peninsula back in 1973. 

Rural Wisconsin coffee company crafts nationwide presence

By Feb 3, 2017
Vicki Wilson teaches Coffee 1-A in her Coffee College at Door County Coffee and Tea Company
Thomas Wilmer

A visit with Vicki Wilson, founder of Wisconsin’s Door County Coffee and Tea Company. Ms. Wilson’s business, in addition to serving more than 100 distinctive freshly roasted coffees in her café, also does a thriving internet business across America, along with private label distribution to businesses such as Bed, Bath & Beyond.

Ice fishing on Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin

By Feb 2, 2017
preparing to head out ice fishing on Sturgeon Bay
Thomas Wilmer

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with JJ Malvitz, the owner of JJ’s Guide Service for an exploration of the culture of Sturgeon Bay ice fishing on Sturgeon Bay in Door County, Wisconsin.  

From California College of Arts & Crafts to Sturgeon Bay—one couple’s artistic journey

By Jul 10, 2017
Glass art on display at Popelka Trenchard Glass studio in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin
Thomas Wilmer

Join nationally known artists Stephanie Trenchard and Jeremy Popelka in their Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin studio for a conversation with correspondent Tom Wilmer. Stephanie and Jeremy share their personal philosophies, and their passion for creating distinctive blown and cut glass sculptures, jewelry and fine art paintings.