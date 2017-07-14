Learning to Live With Fire

Broadcast date: 7/20/17

It is shaping up to be a long and dangerous fire season ahead, with more heat and overgrown brush on the horizon. Already Cal Fire is reporting that for the period between January 1 of 2017 and July 9 of 2017, it has seen 2,905 fires, burning more than 68,129 acres, that’s 657 more incidents, and 37,555 acres more than the previous year. What can individuals and communities do to prepare and adapt to this increased risk of wildfire?

Join host Fred Munroe as he speaks with Christopher A. Dicus, Ph.D. and Professor in Wildland Fire & Fuels Management at California Polytechnic State University, SLO, and Dan Turner, Business Manager for the SLO County FireSafe Council and previous Cal Fire SLO Unit Chief, as they discuss ways in which fire scientist’s work to prevent fires with pre-fire management techniques, as well as educate communities how to adapt to fire danger, and when fire strikes, how they manage containment with new technology and trusted techniques.

