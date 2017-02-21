Landslide moves Big Sur bridge seven inches and counting

In Monterey County, a CalTrans crew spent Tuesday afternoon evaluating the Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge, just north of Big Sur Pfeiffer State Park. The bridge was closed last week due to damage from the recent rains. Since then, the saturated, sliding land underneath has moved the bridge seven inches.

And with the movement, cracks have appeared in several areas of the bridge. CalTrans spokesperson Jim Shivers says the bridge is closed indefinitely, and it’s too soon to say how much repair will need to happen. The bridge is a vital roadway to residents of Big Sur Village.

“There are basically slides occurring around the bridge columns. And there is some separation of soil from the column itself. It’s all dependent upon how much rain we get,” Shivers said.

With the high amount of rain and resulting landslides and road damage, CalTrans has been overloaded for the past six weeks, said Shivers.

“This has probably been the busiest time I think I can ever recall,” he said.

CalTrans recommends avoiding Highway 1 north of San Simeon all together for the time being. For local residents stuck by the closed bridge, the San Francisco Chronicle reports some hired helicopters as their only way out of the area.

Evacuation orders issued Monday have now been lifted throughout Monterey County.