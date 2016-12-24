Related Program: 
A kid’s-eye view of Costa Rica with 14 year-old podcast host Sophia Aquino

Fourteen year-old Sophia Aquino from Coral Gables, Florida had lived the Costa Rica experience through dreamy pictures and stories--that is until her mother surprised her with a birthday-present trip to explore the jungles and towns of Costa Rica. Join Sophia as she interviews a gaggle of kids on Costa Rican holiday eco-adventure.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer NPR Podcast guest host, Sophia Aquino talks with kids from around the country and Canada as they share their insights and recommendations about cool things to do and see in Costa Rica.

Highlights include traipsing through the jungles and beaches of Manual Antonio National Park, horseback riding and swimming in waterfall pools in the mountains, ziplining, white water rafting, milking cows at a rural farm, savoring the Children’s Museum, and National Museum in San Jose.  

From Darkness to Light—Costa Rica’s Museo de los Niños shines in former prison

Gloria Calderón is the Director of the Museo de los Niños in San Jose, Costa Rica.

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Gloria as she talks about the engaging hands-on children’s museum, her passion for the country, and the work-in-progress to create an adjunct museum showcasing the former prison’s story.

The Children’s Museum opened in 1994 in a long abandoned former prison with an evil history rivaling the world’s worst hell-holes of incarceration.

Costa Rica’s Greentique Hotels—environmental trendsetter

By Aug 11, 2016
Jim Damalas with Greentique Hotels in Costa Rica talks about the trend setting hotel group’s four distinctive properties, set within four of the country’s five tropical forests, and the group’s intrinsic philosophy of trendsetting environmental sustainability.  

Villa Blanca is set high in the cloud forest, while Si Como No Resort and Wildlife Refuge in Manuel Antonio National Park is Cliffside overlooking the Pacific.

Tommy child-star from Capra’s “It’s a Wonderful Life” recalls 1946 film classic

Back in 1946 five year-old Jimmy Hawkins played the role of Tommy in It’s a Wonderful Life. Decades later the film was voted the most inspirational movie of all time by the American Film Institute. When it hit silver screen for Christmas season in 1946, it was a box-office flop and lost $500,000 even though it was nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Picture.