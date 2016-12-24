A kid’s-eye view of Costa Rica with 14 year-old podcast host Sophia Aquino

Sophia Aquino, 14 year-old guest host for the KCBX/NPR Podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer interviews fellow children travelers about their Costa Rica adventures.

Fourteen year-old Sophia Aquino from Coral Gables, Florida had lived the Costa Rica experience through dreamy pictures and stories--that is until her mother surprised her with a birthday-present trip to explore the jungles and towns of Costa Rica. Join Sophia as she interviews a gaggle of kids on Costa Rican holiday eco-adventure.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer NPR Podcast guest host, Sophia Aquino talks with kids from around the country and Canada as they share their insights and recommendations about cool things to do and see in Costa Rica.

Highlights include traipsing through the jungles and beaches of Manual Antonio National Park, horseback riding and swimming in waterfall pools in the mountains, ziplining, white water rafting, milking cows at a rural farm, savoring the Children’s Museum, and National Museum in San Jose.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR Podcast travel show Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer via:

Follow Tom on Social Media

Twitter: TomCWilmer

Instagram: Thomas.Wilmer

Facebook

Linkedin