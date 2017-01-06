KCBX's guide to sand & bags on the Central Coast

Areas around the Central Coast may experience flooding in the coming week, with record amounts of rainfall expected. Here is a list of where you can pick up sand and sandbags in our listening area. Please note that some places may have limits to how many bags you can take.

Aromas Aromas Fire (CDF), 831-726-3130, 492 Carpenteria Rd., Aromas

Arroyo Grande Sand: City's Corporation Yard, 1375 Ash Street. Sandbags: Farm Supply Company, (805) 489-5514,1079 El Camino Real, Arroyo Grande 93420

Atascadero Sand: Fire Station 1, 6005 Lewis Ave.; City Corporate Yard, 8005 Gabarda Rd. Sandbags: Miner's ACE Hardware, (805) 466-0270 , 9370 El Camino Real, Atascadero 93422

Avila Beach Sand: Next to CSD Office,191 San Miguel St., Avila Beach 93424

Big Sur Sand: Across from Pfeiffer Ridge Road at the wide pullout Oliver extension off Hwy 1 (adjacent to The River Inn Hotel). Sandbags: Big Sur (BSVFB) Post Ranch, 831-667-2113, 47900 CA-1, Big Sur 93920

Bradley Sand: At bridge on north end of town (landfill); CalFire Bradley Station, 65789 Bradley Rd., Bradley 93426

Bolsa Knolls Sand: Russell Road at Eisenhower St. (Island)

Buellton Sand and sandbags: Santa Barbara Fire Station #31, 805-686-5062, 168 W Hwy 246, Buellton

Cambria Sand: Fire Station, 2850 Burton Dr.; Lampton Park, Lampton St. and Windsor Blvd.; Shamel Park, Windsor Blvd. and Pembrook Dr.

Carmel-By-The-Sea Sand: Carmel Highlands Fire Department, (831) 624-2374, 73 Fern Canyon Rd., Carmel-By-The-Sea 93923; Carmel Valley Road at Garland Park Palo Colorado Road at mile post 4.0; Palo Colorado Road at intersection with Hwy 1 Pacific Meadow Lane Sandbags: Carmel Highlands Fire Department, (831) 624-2374, 73 Fern Canyon Rd, Carmel-By-The-Sea 93923; Cypress Fire District, 831-624-4511, 3775 Rio Rd., Carmel 93923; Mid Valley Station, 8455 Carmel Valley Rd., Carmel 93924; Santa Lucia Preserve Station, 73 Rancho San Carlos Rd., Carmel 93923;

Carmel Valley Sand: Cachagua Road at Tassajara Road (intersection) Mid-Valley Fire Station, (831) 659-2021, 26 Vía Contenta, Carmel Valley 93924. Sandbags: Cachagua Fire, 37700 Nason Rd., Carmel Valley 93924

Castroville Sand: Salinas Street at McDougall. Sandbags: North County Fire District, 1200 Speegle St., Castroville 95012

Chualar Sand: Chualar River and Foletta Road. Sandbags: Chualar Fire Station, 24581 Washington St., Chualar 93925

Goleta Sand and sandbags: Santa Barbara County Fire Station #14, (805) 681-5514, 320 N Los Carneros Rd., Goleta; Santa Barbara County Fire Station #11, 1901 Frey Way, Goleta, CA, off of Stork Rd.; Goleta Valley Community Center at 5679 Hollister Avenue.

Greenfield Sand: Greenfield Road Maintenance Yard, 41801 Elm Avenue Sycamore Flat Road, ¼ mile south of Arroyo Seco Road Sandbags: Greenfield Fire District, Monterey Co. Special District , 831-674-5484, 380 Oak Ave., Greenfield

Grover Beach Sand and sandbags: Public Works Corporation Yard, 1150 Farroll Road, Grover Beach Bags Miner's ACE Hardware, (805) 489-2931, 1056 W. Grand Ave., Grover Beach, CA 93433

Guadelupe Sand and sandbags: Fire Station 2, 1918 Obispo St., Guadelupe

King City Sand: Pine Canyon Fire Station, (831) 385-9314, 51251 Pine Canyon Rd., King City 93930 Sandbags: CalFire King City, 401 Canal St., King City

Lockwood Sand Jolon Road, 500 feet from Lockwood Fire Station

Lompoc: Sand: JM Park, located at Chestnut Avenue and A Street Fire Station 1, located at 115 South G Street

Los Osos Sand: Water District Yard, 953 El Moro, Los Osos Cal Fire Station 15, South Bay Fire Station, 2315 Bayview Heights Dr., Los Osos Sandbags: Miner's ACE Hardware, (805) 528-5255,1080 Los Osos Valley Rd., Los Osos, CA 93402 Cal Fire Station 15, South Bay Fire Station, 2315 Bayview Heights Dr., Los Osos

Morro Bay Sand: across the street from the Waste Water Treatment Plant at 170 Atascadero Road. Sandbags: Miner's ACE Hardware , (805) 772-2233 , 510 Atascadero Rd., Morro Bay, CA 93442

Nipomo Sand: 148 S. Wilson St., Nipomo Sandbags: Miner's ACE Hardware, (805) 929-3223, 553 W. Tefft St., Nipomo 93444 Oceano Sand: 22nd St at Silver Spur Place

Pajaro Sand: San Juan Road at Brooklyn St., one block west of Porter Drive Ralph Lane at end of cul-de-sac San Miguel Canyon Road, ¼ mile east of Hall Road at Maintenance Yard from 7:30am to 4:00pm

Parkfield Sand: CalFire Parkfield Station, (805) 463-2330, 70578 Parkfield-Coalinga Rd, Parkfield 93451

Paso Robles Sand: Cal Fire Station 33, 4820 Heritage Rd., Paso Robles City Streets Yard located at 1220 Paso Robles Street Sandbags: Farm Supply Company, (805) 238-1177, 2450 Ramada Dr., Paso Robles 93446

Pismo Beach Sand and sandbags: 550 Frady Lane South of the basketball courts across from Beachcomber Ave. Ventana Fire Station lot

Salinas Sand: Reservation Road near Portola Drive (Hilltown Stockpile) Sandbags: North County Fire District, 17639 Pesante Rd., Salinas 93907 Toro Park, 19900 Portola Dr., Salinas 93908 Fire Station, 31 Laureles Grade Rd., Salinas 93908

San Ardo Sand: Bernardo Road at end

San Luis Obispo Sand: City Corporation Yard parking lot, 25 Prado Road Laguna Lake Golf Course parking lot, 11175 Los Osos Valley Road Santa Rosa Park parking lot, 190 Santa Rosa Street Sinsheimer Park parking lot, 900 Southwood Drive Sandbags: Farm Supply Company, (805) 543-3751, 224 Tank Farm Rd., San Luis Obispo 93401 Miner's ACE Hardware, (805) 543-2191, 2034 Santa Barbara Ave., San Luis Obispo 93401

San Miguel Sand: San Miguel Fire Station, 1150 Mission St., San Miguel

San Simeon Sand and sandbags: CSD Office, 111 Pico Ave., San Simeon Wastewater Treatment Plant, 9245 Balboa Ave.

Santa Barbara Sand and Sandbags: Santa Barbara Flood Control Shop, 805-681-5635, 4568 Calle Real, Santa Barbara, CA City of Santa Barbara Corporate Annex Yard, 401 East Yanonali Street

Santa Maria Sand: Santa Maria Flood Control Shop, 805-934-6125, 912 West Foster Road, Santa Maria Suey Crossing Rd. and E. Donovan Rd. 2000 Block of Western in cul-de-sac City Public Works Yard, 830 W. Cypress, Santa Maria West Carmen Lane just West of Depot Street San Ysidro Street West of Miller Street Sandbags: Santa Maria Flood Control Shop, 805-934-6125, 912 West Foster Road, Santa Maria Orchard Supply Hardware, (805) 928-7454, 1950 S. Broadway. Santa Maria Farm Supply Company, (805) 922-2737,1920 N. Broadway, Santa Maria 93454 Quinn Rentals, (805) 922-3529, 830 W. Betteravia Rd., Santa Maria Pacific Soil Stabilization, (805) 925-7737, 1279 W. Stowell Road #A, Santa Maria

Santa Margarita Sand: 22685 El Camino Real St (Near Maria Ave)

Solvang Sand: Vet’s Hall, 1745 Mission Dr., Solvang

Sycamore Flat Sand: Arroyo Seco Road, Mile Post 4.6 near Piney Creek Bridge #324

Templeton Sand: NW corner of Old County Rd. and 6th St. Sandbags: Templeton Feed & Grain, (805) 434-1136 , 405 S. Main St., Templeton 93465