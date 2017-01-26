Broadcast date: 1/26/2017

Donna Kelley lost her daughter, Kayla Peach, to a drug overdose in 2012. Kayla, a Templeton High School graduate, was just 24 years old at the time of her death. Kayla who had been full of life, died from a combination of alcohol and morphine pills she had been given at a house party. She was transported the next morning after not being able to be awaken, carried into the car and drove over 30 minutes to her house in Atascadero. She was then left in her bed. She was found later by a roommate unresponsive. Kayla’s story is the story of the silent but very real epidemic of addiction and substance abuse related deaths among our youth.

Join host Kris Kington Barker as she speaks Donna Kelley, mother of Kayla Peach and Founder and Director of the Kayla Peach Memorial Foundation, Leo Castillo, Co-Director and Military Representative, Field Gibson, Board Member with Paso Robles Unified School District, Anna Murray, Clinic Manager with AEGIS Treatment Centers, Lt. Ty Lewis with the Paso Robles Police Department as they discuss how the Kayla Peach Memorial Foundation was established to prevent similar tragedies, with a mission to bring awareness & education to empower families with knowledge and information about the epidemic of substance abuse in our communities, and its success in collaboration.

