Journeys of Discovery: Laurence Rockefeller’s vision lives on at Big Island resort

The Big Island's Westin Hapuna Beach Resort, an iconic destination on the Kohala Coast since 1994, is presently completing a $50 million dollar renovation. The resort's public relations director, Vicky Kometani, talks with correspondent Tom Wilmer about the resort and its historic connection with developer and environmentalist Laurence Rockefeller.
You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas award-winning podcast travel show, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, the NPR One App & Stitcher.com. Twitter: TomCWilmer Instagram: Thomas.Wilmer. Underwriting support provided by The Society of St. Vincent de Paul.