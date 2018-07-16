Related Program: 
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Journeys of Discovery: Laurence Rockefeller’s vision lives on at Big Island resort

By 3 hours ago
  • Sublime soaking at Hapuna's adults-only horizon pool.
    View Slideshow 1 of 2
    Sublime soaking at Hapuna's adults-only horizon pool.
    Thomas Wilmer
  • Vickie Kometani visits with correspondent Tom WIlmer at the Westin Hapuna Beach Resort.
    View Slideshow 2 of 2
    Vickie Kometani visits with correspondent Tom WIlmer at the Westin Hapuna Beach Resort.
    Courtesy of a Hapuna staff member

The Big Island's Westin Hapuna Beach Resort, an iconic destination on the Kohala Coast since 1994, is presently completing a $50 million dollar renovation. The resort's public relations director, Vicky Kometani, talks with correspondent Tom Wilmer about the resort and its historic connection with developer and environmentalist Laurence Rockefeller. 

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas award-winning podcast travel show, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer,  featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcast, the NPR One App & Stitcher.comTwitter: TomCWilmer Instagram: Thomas.Wilmer. Underwriting support provided by The Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

  

Tags: 
Kohala Coast
NPR One
Westin Hapuna Beach Resort
Big Island
Hawaii
Laurence Rockefeller

Related Content

The bright side of the Big Island

By Jul 9, 2018
Thomas Wilmer

The reason the 4,000-square-mile island of Hawaii is fondly dubbed the 'Big Island' is because it’s the size of Connecticut—it’s so big, all of the other Hawaiian Islands would fit within the boundary of the island. 

Dolphins serve as environmental educators on Hawaii’s Big Island

By Jul 12, 2018
Courtesy of Jackie Milligan

Dolphin Quest at Hilton Waikoloa Village on Hawaii’s Kohala Coast serves as a memorable educational experience for resort guests. But Dolphin Quest’s unsung program is educational field trips for Hawaii’s school children. 

Locally sourced Hawaiian regional cuisine/canoe crops celebrated at Mauna Kea's Manta Restaurant

By Dec 14, 2017
Manta Restaurant Executive Sous Chef Rio Miceli (Left) and Wendle Lesher (Center) Director of Food and Beverage at Mauna Kea Resort talk with correspondent Tom Wilmer
Mauna Kea Resort

Executive Sous Chef Rio Miceli and Wendle Lesher Director of Food & Beverage at the Mauna Kea Resort’s Manta Restaurant talk story about honoring and showcasing Hawaii’s multi-ethnic cuisine. 

Nani Kupihe--teaching Aloha Spirit at Sheraton Kona

By Jan 2, 2017
Hawaiian Ho’okipa Ambassador of Culture and Activities, Nani Kupihe
Thomas Wilmer

A visit with Sheraton Kona’s Hawaiian Ho’okipa Ambassador of Culture and Activities, Nani Kupihe on the Big Island of Hawaii. I will forever remember Nani and her sweet lyrical-way of teaching Hawaiian culture, and her most touchingly infectious Aloha Spirit. 

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR Podcast travel show Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer via: 