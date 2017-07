A conversation with musician, songwriter John McCutcheon at Garth Newel Music Center in Virginia

Five-time Grammy Nominee John McCutcheon has produced 34 albums and plays guitar, banjo, autoharp, mountain dulcimer, fiddle and more in addition to writing music and conducting workshops around the country.

Join John McCutcheon at Garth Newel Music Center in the Allegheny Mountains of Virginia for a conversation with correspondent Tom Wilmer.

