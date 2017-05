Judy Ranne talks about her life as a sharecropper's daughter. How gospel music and iconic tunes such as Carl Perkin's Blue Suede Shoes, Elvis's Hound Dog, and the Grand Ole Opry helped shape the musical passion of West Tennessee.

