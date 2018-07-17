Issues & Ideas: The 'SLO Village' of Central Coast senior citizens

Broadcast date: 9/15/16

Long Term Care Ombudsman advocate for residents of nursing homes, board and care homes and assisted living facilities. They work to promote the highest possible quality of life and care for all residents in long term care facilities, in addition to educating consumers and providers and resolving residents' complaints. The Administration on Aging (AoA) reports that there are more than 8,000 volunteer ombudsman nationally, and in 2014 the program investigated over 191,553 complaints on behalf of 125,642 individuals.

Join host Kris Kington Barker as she speaks with Karen Jones, Executive Director with Long Term Care Ombudsman Services of San Luis Obispo County and Volunteer Ombudsmen about the important work they do advocating for compassionate and caring assistance for residents in long term care facilities.

