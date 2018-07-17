Issues & Ideas: The 'SLO Village' of Central Coast senior citizens

By Tyler Pratt
  • SLO Village members Kay Emmons and Elizabeth Abrahams at the KCBX studios
    SLO Village members Kay Emmons and Elizabeth Abrahams at the KCBX studios
    Dave Kuykendall

There' s a nationwide movement to helps seniors age-in-place  in our communities, while remaining in their own homes and maintaining an active and vital lifestyle. It's called the "Village Movement." To learn more about it, KCBX's Tyler Pratt recently sat down with members of San Luis Obispo's own SLO Village, and spoke with Dave Kuykendall, Kay Emmons and Elizabeth Abrahams about the importance of working together to grow older.

