Issues And Ideas - March 9, 2018

On this week's Issues and Ideas we'll get some Ears on Art. Crissa Hewitt dives into the work of famed sculptor Francisco Zúñiga through an interview with his son who has spent years cataloging and documenting his father's work. We'll also explore Central Coast U.S. army base Fort Hunter Liggett through two stories from Journeys of Discovery's Tom Wilmer and KCBX's news director Greta Mart. We'll also learn about what some men at a local university are doing to support the #MeToo movement. And KCBX's Rachel Duchak gets some world travel tips, from Bangkok, Thailand!